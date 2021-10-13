AUSTIN, TEXAS • Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s decision to bar private companies from enforcing COVID-19 vaccine mandates is the latest sign he is betting the state’s electorate remains solidly Republican ahead of his re-election bid next year.
In recent months, Abbott has backed a series of measures that have pulled Texas sharply to the right, including the country’s most restrictive abortion ban, a raft of voting limits, an effort to fund a border wall, restrictions on transgender student athletes and expanded gun rights.
His executive order on Monday banning private employers and other entities from imposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates is in direct conflict with the Biden administration’s plan to require shots for workers.
Democrats have made political gains in Texas on the strength of rapidly growing metropolitan areas such as Houston and Austin. But with the two-term governor facing a pair of intraparty challengers in a March primary, Abbott’s moves appear aimed at energizing the Republican base rather than appealing to swing voters and moderate Democrats.
“He’s taking a more aggressive approach,” said Brendan Steinhauser, a Texas-based Republican political consultant. “These are all ways to shore up conservative voters in the state.”
There is evidence to suggest the strategy is sound. Last year, former President Donald Trump carried Texas by more than five percentage points, despite national unpopularity and unprecedented Democratic fervor.
Abbott, 63, is likely to face a far friendlier environment in 2022 as he seeks another four-year term. The party that controls the White House typically suffers losses in its first midterm election, and President Joe Biden, a Democrat, has already seen his approval ratings falter.
“I do strongly believe Governor Abbott is in the catbird seat for re-election,” said Ray Sullivan, who was a senior adviser to Republican former Texas Governor Rick Perry. “History is against the Democrats this cycle.”
No Democrat has announced a run for Abbott’s office next year.
Most political observers expect Beto O’Rourke, the former congressman and presidential candidate who has proven fundraising muscle, to throw his hat in the ring.
Abbott is facing at least two credible Republican rivals for the first time in his tenure: Don Huffines, a former state senator, and Allen West, chairman of the Texas Republican Party who was recently hospitalized with COVID-19.
Both say Abbott is not conservative enough for Texas. Huffines took credit for Abbott’s vaccine mandates ban on Monday, tweeting that he was “glad Greg Abbott is finally caving to the grassroots pressure brought by my campaign.”
Abbott’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment.
Abbott has occasionally angered his party’s right wing, such as last year when, early in the coronavirus pandemic, he issued a statewide mask order.
That stands in contrast to his decision this summer to prohibit schools from requiring masks.
With Biden serving as a convenient political foil in the White House, Abbott can focus on re-establishing his conservative bona fides. Abbott has already made the president a frequent target, picking fights with the administration on everything from border security to mask mandates to abortion.