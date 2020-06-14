PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron vowed Sunday to stand firm against racism and said France should take a fresh look at its relations with Africa.
However, he insisted that France will not take down statues of controversial, colonial-era figures as has happened in some other countries in the wake of George Floyd’s death in the U.S. and ensuing worldwide protests against racial injustice.
Unusually for a French leader, Macron acknowledged that someone’s “address, name, color of skin” can reduce their chances at succeeding in French society.