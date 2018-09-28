It’s nearly impossible to imagine Tesla without Elon Musk, its chairman, CEO, largest shareholder and public face.
But a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit has raised questions about the executive’s future at the clean-energy company, sending shares spiraling. The agency accuses Musk, 47, of misleading investors with his infamous Aug. 7 tweets about taking Tesla private. The two sides reportedly came close to a settlement before Musk backed out and the SEC filed a complaint seeking to ban him from serving as a director or officer.
That possibility, however remote, casts a pall on the final days of a rocky quarter and is likely to renew concerns about Tesla’s lack of an operating chief or other clear No. 2. This weekend was supposed to be one for celebratory milestones, with thousands of Model 3 sedans finally making their way to customers at delivery centers across the country as the company makes a final push to achieve sustainable profits. Instead, drama surrounding Musk is once again taking center stage.
“If Elon Musk resigns or is not the CEO, Tesla is a fundamentally different company that is less attractive to us,” said Ross Gerber, chief executive officer of Gerber Kawasaki in Santa Monica, Calif., which holds Tesla stock.
Tesla shares slumped as much as 13 percent to $268.10 on Friday, the biggest intraday drop in more than three years. The company’s 5.3 percent bonds declined 1.49 cents to 84.81 cents on the dollar, according to Trace bond price data.
Musk pulled out of a settlement with the SEC in which he and Tesla would have had to pay a nominal fine, CNBC reported, citing sources it didn’t identify. While the CEO wouldn’t have had to admit any guilt, Musk would have been barred from being chairman for two years, and Tesla would have been required to appoint two new independent directors, CNBC said.