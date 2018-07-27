REDDING, Calif. • A wildfire that roared with little warning into a Northern California city claimed two lives as thousands of people scrambled to escape before the walls of flames descended from forested hills onto their neighborhoods, officials said Friday.
Residents who gathered their belongings in haste described a chaotic and congested getaway as the embers blew up to a mile ahead of flames and the fire leaped across the wide Sacramento River and torched subdivisions in Redding, a city of 92,000 about 100 miles south of the Oregon border.
The blaze leveled at least 125 homes, leaving neighborhoods smoldering and 37,000 people under evacuation orders.
The flames moved so fast that firefighters working in oven-like temperatures had to drop efforts to battle the blaze at one point to help people escape.
The fire, which created at least two flaming tornadoes that toppled trees, shook firefighting equipment and busted truck windows, took “down everything in its path,” said Scott McLean, a spokesman for Cal Fire, the state agency responsible for fighting wildfires.
Fire officials warned that the blaze would probably burn deeper into urban areas before there was any hope of containing it.
The fire was likely to regain strength later in the day when temperatures were forecast to spike around 110 degrees and winds were expected to kick up.
Redding sits at the northern end of the agricultural Central Valley, surrounded by a scenic landscape.
Lightning and even a lawn mower have sparked devastating fires in the forests that ring the peaks and lakes. The blaze that broke out Monday was caused by a mechanical issue involving a vehicle, officials said.
The fire rapidly expanded Thursday when erratic flames swept through the historic Gold Rush town of Shasta and nearby Keswick.
Redding fire inspector Jeremy Stoke was killed in the blaze, though no details were offered on what happened to him. Another firefighter hired to try to contain the flames with a bulldozer was killed Thursday, authorities said.
Fire crews in Redding for a time abandoned any hope of containing the flames and instead focused on saving lives.