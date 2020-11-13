The Colorado Housing and Finance Authority has raised $75,000 in support of Mt. Carmel Veterans Services — a welcome gift amid pandemic-induced struggles.
The funds were raised from this summer through Veterans Day via a virtual donation drive dubbed "Drive It Home for Mt. Carmel." Nearly 40 individuals and companies donated.
”As we celebrate our veterans, it is important to remember that freedom isn’t free," said Bob McLaughlin, chief operating officer of Mt. Carmel. "Men and women throughout history have served and sacrificed for our great nation. At Mt. Carmel we are honored to provide services to veterans, military members and their families, and we are grateful that CHFA has recognized us with this opportunity for continued support."
The nonprofit providers wrap-around services to troops, veterans and their families, including employment and transition services, behavioral health counseling and wellness programs.
Monies raised will help fund therapy for individuals, couples and families; job-coaching; internships; post-traumatic stress support groups; legal support; financial counseling; emergency funds for housing deposits, rent and utilities; and basic needs, according to a recent press release from CHFA.
“What Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center does to serve our veterans and their families is remarkable, and CHFA is honored to support this organization," said Cris White, CHFA executive director. "With housing-related assistance being one of the top needs Mt. Carmel addresses, the organization is well-aligned with CHFA’s focus on housing stability."
Top donors included 1st Bank, Academy Mortgage Corporation, Barclays, Brean Capital, Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets and Wells Fargo, which each donated $5,000 or more. Bank of America Securities, Citi, CSG Advisors, HDS, KeyBank, Kutak Rock, RSM, Sherman & Howard, Stifel and Swap Financial group each donated at least $2,500.
Among the nonprofit's greatest needs are funds for rent assistance, food and behavioral health. Additionally, it holds food drives on the first and third Fridays of each month, said Missy Ward, marketing and communications director for the organization.
Requests for assistance are up during the pandemic and include increases in veterans and military spouses affected by unemployment, senior veterans who are at higher risk for the sometimes deadly COVID-19 virus and find themselves needing assistance, and younger veterans with limited savings. Some troops were transitioning out of the service ahead of the pandemic and had a job waiting for them, only to have that offer pulled, Ward said.
But the greatest demand during the pandemic has been for counseling.
"Whether for depression and anxiety due to the uncertainty the pandemic has brought or couple’s counseling due to families being home together, the need has been overwhelming," she said. "Our behavioral health department is currently on a waitlist for appointments. Telehealth has become a very important tool for us, and we feel it is here to stay."
Those wanting to learn more about the organization or to give can visit veteranscenter.org.