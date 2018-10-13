Tens of thousands of people attend a demonstration against hate and for inclusion Saturday in Berlin.
BERLIN • Tens of thousands of people protested racism and discrimination Saturday in Berlin, a demonstration that came amid rising concerns about Germany’s increasingly confident far right.
A wide range of groups, including pro-refugee, gay rights and Muslim organizations, backed the “Indivisible” protest in the heart of the German capital under the slogan “solidarity instead of exclusion — for an open and free society.”
Last year’s German election saw the far-right Alternative for Germany party enter the national parliament. Anti-migrant violence a few weeks ago in the city of Chemnitz has added to concerns.
Organizers said more than 240,000 people turned out Saturday, while police on Twitter cited a turnout figure in “the low six-digit region.”
Among backers was Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who told the Funke newspaper group that he welcomed “a great signal” that “the majority in our country stands for tolerance and openness.”
Protests elsewhere in Europe turned ugly Saturday:
• Polish police used tear gas and a water cannon against right-wing extremists who were trying to block an LGBTQ equality parade in Lublin in eastern Poland.
• In London, police made at least one arrest as a march by the right-wing Democratic Football Lads Alliance turned violent. Hundreds of supporters of group were marching when some pushed the police monitoring the march.