The fall 2018 sports season is officially underway — don't miss these 10 events to watch!
Doherty Cross Country Scrimmage and Benefit Run @ Monument Valley Park North - Saturday, Aug. 18
Doherty Cross Country will participate in a scrimmage run 7:30 a.m. Saturday followed by a benefit run for the Never Alone Foundation at 8:05 a.m. Family members and coaches are encouraged to run. The run is done in remembrance of the wife and three children of team doctor Alex Constantinides, who were killed in a Wyoming flash flood in 2011.
Runyon Invitational Softball - Sept. 7-8
The Runyon Invitational will feature Cheyenne Mountain, Mesa Ridge, Widefield, Pueblo County, La Junta and Pueblo County. The Cheyenne Mountain Indians finished last season with a 17-5 record. Widefield had an 11-8 record and Mesa Ridge went 13-8. Both Mesa Ridge and Cheyenne Mountain made it to regionals.
Junior Katelynn Ralston led the Indians with a .508 batting average and 40 RBIs. Mesa Ridge sophomore Isabella Quintana had 26 RBIs for the Grizzlies last season while junior Jocelyn Garcia had 25 RBIs for Widefield.
Air Academy at Discovery Canyon Softball - Sept. 10 3:30 p.m.
Last year the Air Academy Kadets handed the Discovery Canyon Thunder their only loss in the Pikes Peak League in a 3-1 victory at home. The Kadets and Thunder finished with the same conference record (6-1) and Air Academy had the tiebreaker.
This season the two will face off again with the Thunder returning many of their top batters from last year including sophomore Kayden Rodgers who had 38 RBIs and a .513 batting average as a freshman last season. The Kadets graduated three of their top four RBI leaders in Lindsay Holloway, Amanda Smith and Karsen Romines.
Air Academy at The Classical Academy boys' soccer - Sept. 11, 7 p.m.
In 2014 Air Academy bested The Classical Academy in the state final. A year later TCA made it back to the final in 2015 but again fell short. The Titans finally broke through in a 7-1 win over Battle Mountain in 2016 to claim the championship.
Last season, TCA was looking for a fourth consecutive state final appearance but lost 2-0 to the Kadets in the semifinals. Air Academy went on to beat Centaurus in the final to capture the 4A title.
Trojan Cross Country Invitational - Sept. 12
The Trojan Invitational will be a regional showcase midway through the season. Hosted by Fountain-Fort Carson, the invitational will feature golfers from Coronado, Pine Creek, Doherty, The Classical Academy, Palmer, Rampart, Air Academy and Liberty.
Colorado Springs Christian School at Manitou Springs boys' soccer - Sept. 25, 6 p.m.
CSCS has secured a pair of undefeated league records and two state semifinal berths. The Mustangs were 5-1 last year and earned a trip to the playoffs. Manitou Springs was led by Jezreal Sommers, who had 17 goals last season.
The Lions were led by Kinsley Smith, who scored 27 goals a freshman last season. Lookens Smith scored another 22 goals for CSCS as a junior in 2017.
Kent Denver at Cheyenne Mountain Boys Tennis - Sept. 27, 4 p.m.
Cheyenne Mountain will host Kent Denver, the reigning three-time Class 4A team champion at the end of September. The Indians placed second in 4A Region 6 last season with a 3-1 league record and an 8-0 overall record and placed third in team scores at last season’s state meet, bested by Kent Denver by 54 points.
Palmer Ridge at Kent Denver field hockey - Oct. 2, 4:15 p.m.
The reigning state champion Palmer Ridge Bears avenged their only loss of the season by defeating Kent Denver in a shootout at the state final last year. While the Sun Devils figure out how to replace a significant portion of their roster that graduated last year, the Bears retain last season’s leading scorer and Gazette Preps Field Hockey Peak Performer of the Year Jordyn Isner as well as junior Hannah Tellez. Isner had 23 goals and 11 assists on the year and Tellez scored 11 goals and had 10 assists.
Lewis-Palmer at Valor Christian volleyball - Oct. 23, 6 p.m.
The defending 4A volleyball state champs end their regular season with a rematch of last year’s state final as the Rangers head to Valor Christian. Last year Lewis-Palmer battled Valor in a marathon set to clinch the state championship, winning the third set 35-33.
This year, the Rangers are in prime position to make another title run with five of their six leading scorers returning.
Coronado at Palmer Ridge volleyball - Oct. 27, 8 a.m.
The Coronado Cougars were undefeated in Colorado Springs Metro league last season en route to a 23-5 overall record. To close the 2018 season the Cougars travel to Palmer Ridge, who went 24-3 a year ago.
While Coronado graduated its two scoring leaders, Palmer Ridge’s top two scorers from last year were a pair of freshmen, Mac Russ, who had 271 kills, and Riley Simpson, who had 241.