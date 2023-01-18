WASHINGTON • Wednesday’s White House briefing was once again dominated by questions about President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents, but answers were few.
Biden’s press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre repeatedly referred questions about the matter to the White House counsel’s office or the Justice Department, but would not commit to making representatives of either available to reporters in the briefing room.
“It’s not your decision to make on what I can and can’t answer,” Jean-Pierre told a reporter who complained of an “information blackout.”
Jean-Pierre also had a tense exchange when asked about whether Biden should have commented on former President Donald Trump’s classified documents handling while the matter was under investigation.
“As it related to an ongoing legal matter, I am going to refer you to the DOJ,” she said. “As it relates to anything you want to ask of us about this legal matter, I would refer you to the White House counsel’s office. I’m going to leave it there. I’m not going to go into it further.”
“I’m simply asking you to comment on the person you work for,” the reporter followed up.
“I just commented. I just commented,” Jean-Pierre said. “We’re moving on. I already answered your question.”
When the reporter said that the question remained unanswered, Jean-Pierre shot back, “That’s your opinion.”
The White House press briefings have been contentious ever since the public learned Biden was found to have sensitive government documents at his think tank and private residence in Delaware. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate.
“So, you’re the one here talking to us about this. That’s why we’re asking you. So let’s just remember that,” CBS News’s Ed O’Keefe said last week.
“Ed, Ed, Ed, we don’t need to have this — we work very well together,” Jean-Pierre responded. “We don’t need to have this kind of confrontation. Ask your question, and I will answer them the best that I can.”