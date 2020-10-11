5ee277f525fa6.hires.jpg (copy)

Gordon Talley wipes down game screens at Bronco Billy’s Casino in Cripple Creek, Colo., in Wednesday, June, 2020.

 Chancey Bush, The Gazette

Teller County voters in the Nov. 3 election will be asked to expand allowed gaming types and betting limits in Cripple Creek, and allow a fire district to set tax rates to maintain its current staffing and service levels. Here are the highlights from the ballot:

Cripple Creek

2A: If a statewide initiative to allow Cripple Creek voters to expand allowed gaming types and bet limits is approved, voters will be asked to approve revisions to limited gaming in the city’s gaming districts, including replacing the single bet limit of up to $100 with unlimited single bets; and authorize the Cripple Creek City Council to expand allowable game types in addition to slot machines, blackjack, poker, roulette and craps.

Northeast Teller County fi

re protection district

7A: This measure would not increase taxes but would allow the district to adjust its mill levy at a rate sufficient enough to generate tax revenues levied in 2020, adjusted annually to account for local growth, to maintain current staffing and service levels.

Reporter

