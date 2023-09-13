SOFTBALL

Woodland Park notched its second win — but it’s first settle on the field — of the year with a convincing 18-4 win over Sand Creek on Sept. 9.

The Panthers’ first win came by way of forfeit.

Woodland Park took control from the outset, putting 10 runs on the scoreboard in the first inning.

Kaitlyn Roy, Rylee Schoendaller and Christin Renteria each scored three runs for Woodland Park, while Kendra Fish, Destiny Curran and Haddy Waak each scored two.

The Panthers drew 18 walks before the game was called in the fourth inning due to the mercy rule. They also stole nine bases, led by Renteria’s four.

Woodland park starting pitcher Heaven Eurton allowed two earned runs on six hits while striking out four.

The Panthers lost to Cheyenne Mountain on Sept. 7 and to both Mesa Ridge and Falcon on Sept. 8.

SOCCER

The Panthers improved to 3-1 with a victory over Mitchell on Sept. 7.

Ryder James notched the hat trick, scoring three times in 6-1 win. James also had two assists for a dominant eight-point match. James now has eight goals and four assists this season.

Caden Howard, Kestrel Lehmann and Nicholas Thime each added a goal for Woodland Park.

Noah Magistrelli made 11 saves.

VOLLEYBALL

Having dropped the first two sets, Woodland Park rallied to sweep the final three as the Panthers won their first match of the season, 3-2 over Palmer on Sept. 7.

The Terrors took the first set 25-23 and the second 25-17. The Panthers staved off defeat by taking the third set 25-18 before squeaking by 26-24 in the fourth. That set up a deciding fifth set, which Woodland Park took handily, 15-9.

Michaela Boring led the Panthers with 12 kills, while Tommie Goldberg added 10 and Alexa Boring had nine. Brooke Gardner and Emma Larsen each added eight kills.

Gardner organized the attack with 42 assists. Gardner and Kara Wiley paced the defense with 16 digs each.

Two days later, the Panthers played another five-set classic, this time losing 3-2 to Doherty. Earlier in the week, Woodland Park fell 3-0 to The Classical Academy.