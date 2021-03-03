teller.jpg

Map of Teller County

 Colorado Encyclopedia

History: Teller County was formed from the western portion of El Paso and the northern portion of Fremont counties and officially became a county on March 23, 1899. Before 1890, most of what is now Teller County was uninhabited. It was an area that people traveled through to get somewhere else.

Name: It was named after U.S. Sen. Henry M. Teller, one of Colorado’s first senators, serving from 1876-1882 and 1885-1909.

A little more history: According to the Visit Teller County website, “In 1890, Teller County was changed forever by a cowboy and part-time prospect named Bob Womack. Bob owned a cattle ranch bisected by a small stream known as Cripple Creek located on the remote south slope of Pikes Peak. It was here he discovered a rich vein of gold ore which changed the character of the entire Pikes Peak Region, and some say, the United States.”

Famous people with Teller County connections: These include former Colorado Gov. Ralph L. Carr, professional car racing driver Clint Vahsholtz, former NASA astronaut Robert L. “Bob” Stewart, and broadcaster and world traveler Lowell Thomas, to name a few.

Population: 25,388

Median age: 49.9

County seat: Cripple Creek

Number of households: 10,200

Median household income: $65,382

Median property value: $279,100

Homeownership: 81%

Property taxes: $800-$1,499

Altitude: 8,200 feet to 9,500 feet

Average snowfall: 89 inches, Woodland Park (U.S. average: 28 inches)

Number of sunny days per year: 247, Woodland Park (U.S. average: 205)

Hottest month: July — average high 75.7 degrees

Coldest month: January — average low 3.2 degrees

Sources: census.gov/quickfacts/tellercountycolorado; tellerlinks.com/welcome; co.teller.co.us; bestplaces.net

