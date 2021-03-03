“I’m sure the Peak view is lovely,” laments a dining companion. “Shame it’s still getting dark so early.” Yes, it’s right there in the name, Peak View BBQ & Taproom. Nothing like dining with a million-dollar view … if the sun is shining.
The taproom portion of the business seems an auxiliary addendum, both in name and in literality; the bar and the row of taps seems stuck on the end of the restaurant like a bumper sticker slapped onto a pickup. Yet the separation does facilitate a dining-room-here, sports-bar-there type of feel. Ideal for family dinners and pub crawls alike.
“Business has been going ‘gangbusters’ since we opened last summer,” explains the frazzled server. She’s been dashing around the single, open-space dining room all night, seemingly a one-woman show, disappearing and then reappearing with aluminum trays of steaming fresh meats of all varieties, more side dishes than anyone can keep track of, and large, frosted mugs of beer. She’s a very in-demand and popular person this evening.
“Some folks say we’re better than those other places down in the Springs,” she smiles as she gestures eastward. And, clearly, no one is rushing to argue with her.
First she brought out a “Loaded Potato Soup,” the day’s special. It’s like a loaded baked potato thrown into a blender: filling, thick, cheesy and satisfying.
“What are Texas Twinkies?!” a patron is overheard asking at another table. Whatever they are, we’re getting some. How could you not? The deep fried, generous offering of a half-dozen jalapeños filled with a “special blend of cheeses” wrapped in bacon, claim the Lone Star State nom de plume … naturally. Anytime jalapeños make an appearance, aren’t they always wrapped in bacon? Oh, and somewhere stuffed inside is that brisket everyone is ordering. Perhaps it’s time to order what we came for: the barbecued meats.
Generally speaking, anytime there’s barbecue it’s paramount that a sampling be had of every offering: the brisket, the pulled pork, the ribs (both pork and beef if available), the smoked chicken, the Philly cheesesteak?
Found under the menu heading “Something New” and stealing the show this evening is the Texas Philly cheesesteak sandwich, with brisket. It’s like a mob boss from Philadelphia’s Little Italy turned a new leaf, relocated to Austin, married a cowgirl who introduced him to real barbecue and then convinced him to open a Philly cheese steak diner that uses actually good beef. It’s an amalgamation of two otherwise disparate food creations that results in the best Philly cheesesteak you’ve ever had. Yes, even better than the legendary Pat’s or Geno’s.
If novelty ain’t your rack of ribs, perhaps there’s solace found in that unending supply of thin paper napkins ejecting from the dispenser at every table. Something as mundane as a napkin dispenser sets the expectation that, yes, you will be getting your fingers messy. And your mouth. And your hands. And your elbows — in certain extreme barbecue encounters. Because, look, here come the aluminum trays piled with traditional barbecued meats.
At this point, any initial hunger has already been slaked but when that barbecue aroma hits the nostrils, the stomach somehow manages to acquiesce and find a little more room. Good thing, too. The pulled pork decided to tuck into a bun and then get friendly with a pickle and the house coleslaw. Turns out it was a good move — that vinegar-forward coleslaw balances brilliantly with the pork’s blustering richness. A win. Then those ribs, dry rubbed and hickory smoked. This is the epitome of barbecue, with meat for miles and a rub that’s nicely spiced and plays well with the sweet BBQ sauce. Yeah, that’s as classic as it gets.
Look, it’s bold to come to the Front Range with a barbecue offering. Competition is only just starting, yet already fierce. Yet, it’s clever to corner the mostly untapped market here in Teller County. If Peak View BBQ keep up the good work (and never ever give up that Texas Philly cheesesteak) that “gangbuster” business shouldn’t end anytime soon.
