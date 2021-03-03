Known for its rich history and physical beauty, Teller County is literally at the center of the Centennial State.
Encompassing nearly 560 square miles, the county boasts spectacular mountain views and much higher than mile-high elevations, and is home to more than 25,000 residents.
“Things are different up here,” County Commissioner Dan Williams said to me at a recent event.
I readily agreed.
Teller has its own unique rural character.
The county seat of Cripple Creek is one of Colorado’s three casino towns.
Victor, with its mining past and mining present, has undergone a revitalization thanks to the Colorado Main Street Program in recent years. That program “supports downtown revitalization in older and historic commercial centers with a focus on helping these towns and cities thrive,” writes Norma Engelberg in her article about Victor’s and Cripple Creek’s mission to retain main street identity.
Florissant, a small town on the western edge of the county, is named for a city in Missouri that was the hometown of founder Judge James Castello. But the Ute Indians called the area and its Tava Mountain, aka Sun Mountain, home for two centuries prior to his claim to the area. Read more of the town’s history in one of the articles in this magazine.
Divide, the site of the first permanent settlement in Teller County in the early 1870s, is home to Mueller State Park. A group of volunteers called Friends of Mueller State Park is profiled here, with an emphasis on how they’ve continued to support the park through the pandemic.
Woodland Park is city with the highest population, just under 8,000. About a third of Teller County’s residents live there.
Here we’ve included Woodland Park stories on the return to monthly art walks in town to help promote artists and businesses; a profile of two brothers who are continuing a family legacy of playing for the Woodland Park High School basketball team; a feature about local business owner Karrie Stimits of Woodland Designs; an article about Charis Bible College students’ recent mission trips in Alaska and Wyoming; and a review of “gangbuster barbecue” at Peak View BBQ restaurant.
You’ll also enjoy a collection of photos from around the county and a listing of facts about Teller.
These stories detail just some of the facets of communities in Teller County. Learn more in this, our annual supplement to the Pikes Peak Courier.
— Michelle Karas
Editor, Pikes Peak Newspapers