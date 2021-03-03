Let’s get one thing out of the way: Those are their actual names. Not nicknames.
Tyger and Sonny Ciccarelli are two key players on this season’s Woodland Park High School boys’ basketball team.
Tyger is a senior point guard while his younger brother — standing at 6-foot-2 — plays both guard and forward as a sophomore for the Panthers, who opened a unique season impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with a 71-43 win over Mitchell on Jan. 27.
Besides their bloodline, what’s unique about the Ciccarelli brothers are their first names.
Tyger is pronounced like tiger.
“My dad wanted us to have special names,” the older Ciccarelli brother said.
Another unique and special thing about the brothers is their upbringing. They were born in Japan and each followed a family tradition of sorts that includes moving to America after finishing junior high school.
Their dad, Thomas, was stationed as a Navy servicemember when he met their mom, Rimiko. The brothers said that their parents wanted them to grow up in their mother’s homeland — on a small island near Okinawa — before continuing school in the U.S. That way, they could get a good education, apply for scholarships and possibly join the military.
At present, their parents live in Japan. The brothers reside with their grandparents in Woodland Park.
Their presence alone makes Panthers coach John Geniesse very happy.
Tyger and Sonny aren’t the first Ciccarelli boys he has coached. Their older brother, Skye, played for the Panthers before graduating two years ago. In other words, Geniesse is very familiar with their work ethic and style of play.
“It’s like they’re the same young man,” the coach said. “There’s not enough words to describe their character, who they are, what they embody, what they represent. They come from a wonderful family.”
Nonetheless, Tyger, Sonny and the rest of the Panthers are happy to be back on the court.
Leading up to this season, the Ciccarelli brothers found themselves taking advantage of their situation during the pandemic. It was nice to have someone in the same household to play basketball with, so they went to the nearest court regularly and worked on their game.
“Almost every day we went to the park and played ball for most of the summer,” Sonny said. “I think that helped us a lot. It was frustrating not being able to use a gym.”
The brothers are inseparable. And that’s a good thing for the Panthers.
“Since I’m a senior, I’m trying to be more like a leader,” Tyger said. “I try to lead people by doing the right things and what coach expects us to do.”
The Ciccarelli family tradition will continue this summer as their younger sister, Toni, is expected to move to Woodland Park after finishing middle school.