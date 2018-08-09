DENVER • A 16-year-old girl is being investigated in the death of a 7-year-old boy who was reported missing in Denver on Monday, authorities said.
Police found the body of Jordan Vong hidden in his family’s home Tuesday and took the teenage girl into custody for investigation of first-degree murder. Joe Montoya, division chief of investigations, said Wednesday that the coroner’s office will determine a cause and manner of death, and the District Attorney’s Office will decide if charges should be filed.
He declined to release the girl’s relationship to Jordan or other details about her because she is a minor.
Police scoured the boy’s neighborhood and went through the home twice Monday before securing a warrant for a more thorough search, which turned up the body.
“It was intentionally concealed, and it took some time to find it,” said Montoya, who wouldn’t say where the body was found, what condition it was in, or how the boy died.
Jordan’s family called police Monday after he had been missing for a few hours. Officers searched a 20-block radius around the home, and a helicopter crew scanned open space and ponds in the area.
Montoya, who described the family as “cooperative to a point,” declined to say if investigators are looking for additional suspects.