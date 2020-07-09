LOS ANGELES • Authorities were searching a Southern California lake Thursday for “Glee” star Naya Rivera a day after her 4-year-old son was found alone on a rented boat.
More than 80 people using helicopters, drones, and all-terrain vehicles, including divers, were involved in the search, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said. The search began Wednesday and was suspended overnight, but resumed Thursday morning on Lake Piru, 55 miles northwest of Los Angeles in the Los Padres National Forest.
Rivera rented a pontoon boat at about 1 p.m. Wednesday, and planned to go swimming with the little boy in the reservoir’s recreation area, authorities said. Another boater found her son on the north end of the lake asleep on the boat and wearing a life vest.
“We’re going on the belief that she did go in the water and we have not been able to locate her,” Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Buschow said at a news conference.
“So this may well be a case of drowning.”
Rivera’s identification was found on the boat and her vehicle was found in a parking area, authorities said. The boy was safe and healthy and with family members. There have been occasional drownings through the years in the popular recreation area of the lake. It was shut down Thursday for the search.
