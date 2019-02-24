In his final state tournament appearance, The Classical Academy's Brendan Johnston surrendered matches to two female wrestlers because of personal and religious reasons, said his coach, Sean Collins.
Johnston made a similar decision last year.
On Thursday, Johnston forfeited his opening Class 3A 106-pound match to Skyview's Jaslynn Gallegos. The senior eventually claimed fifth place, becoming one of two female wrestlers to earn podium finishes for the first time in state history; the other was Valley's Angel Rios, who settled for fourth in the same bracket.
Last year, Johnston decided not to wrestle Conifer's Cayden Condit. The move effectively ended his run at the state tournament and a chance to compete for a top-six finish.
This year, Johnston went on to win his first consolation match against Platte Valley's Nicholas Dill with an 18-4 decision. Johnston won another match, a 19-7 major decision over Estes Park's Elijah Kitchen before he forfeited to Valley's Rios on Saturday.
The second forfeit ended Johnston's final state tournament appearance.
His coach said Johnston (38-6) has made such decisions since his wrestling days in elementary school. The forfeits did not stem from a school policy, the coach added.
"There's more to life than wrestling and results, winning and losing," said Collins, the TCA coach. "For him, he said, 'You know what? I respect their talent and hard work.' The competitor in him would love to go out and wrestle. But he also said, 'It's not for me.'"