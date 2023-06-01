Editor's note: Tatiana Bailey is executive director of Data-Driven Economic Strategies.

In a recent Gazette article and Fox21 economic segment, I talked about the debt ceiling debacle and how these scenarios will continue to plague us until the root cause of the problem is addressed.

Specifically, I addressed how Congress passes bills throughout the year without provisions on how new programs will be paid for. I suggest that a return-on-investment analysis should be conducted for any newly proposed program and that programs must either pay for themselves through growing the economy and expanding the tax base or that the expenditure be covered in some other fashion.

One of the other aspects I address is that these debt-ceiling debacles will only get worse in coming years as the U.S. population continues to age. Currently, about 1 in 7 people in the U.S. is 65 or older, amounting to 56 million residents out of our total U.S. population of 332 million. By 2030, 1 in 5 people in the U.S. will be seniors. This is vastly different than in 1960, when fewer than 1 in 10 people were senior citizens.

We all know that programs for seniors, like Social Security and Medicare, cost a lot of money. But there is another important consideration. Economists have a term called the dependency ratio, and it tells us how many people are economically reliant, like seniors and children, versus how many are participating in the labor force and paying taxes. When a disproportionate amount of the population is older, you get a high dependency ratio. This causes an imbalance, because programs like Social Security and Medicare take up more of the tax base with fewer working-age people to cover those expenditures.

So, how does this play into our $31 trillion national debt? An astounding 40% of the total U.S. budget is currently allocated to programs for seniors. And that is as of today. The Congressional Budget Office says in just 10 years, half of the federal budget will be for senior programs.

Some say these exorbitant federal expenditures could be greatly reduced if we just got rid of federal funding for senior programs. It seems like a simple solution, but according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, in the absence of these programs, the burden of care for older Americans would fall more heavily on their children, probably affecting their ability to work and pay taxes.

In just a few years, by 2030, there will be nearly 20 million more seniors. We cannot change that, but we can look to reform our inefficient, expensive public and private health care systems.

Several years ago, a good friend, the extraordinary Martha Barton, who ran Pikes Peak Hospice at the time, gave me a book titled "Being Mortal." It changed my perspective on how we care for the very elderly, which is when most of the excessively high health care expenditures happen. These and other reforms should at least be considered while conversations about ongoing and ever-growing American debt are happening.