BERLIN (Reuters) - Four weeks ago, Germany agreed to send dozens of anti-aircraft tanks to help defend Ukraine from Russia's invasion, part of what it called a turning-point after decades of military restraint. Berlin says it can deliver the first Gepard tanks in July.
That's too slow, a Ukrainian parliamentarian said on Tuesday, as Russian forces launched an assault on the country's east.
"For us, July is like, 'what?'" Anastasia Radina, a member of the Ukrainian parliament, told Reuters at the World Economic Forum. "Let me put it like this: Let's ask a mother who is forced to sit in a basement with her newborn child who has no baby formula. ... How far from now is July for her?"
Kyiv's pleas for heavy weapons have intensified since Moscow turned its firepower on Ukraine's east and south. But one reason for Germany's delay was a lack of ammunition, industry sources and Ukraine's ambassador said – a fact that was well-known to Berlin when it first made the pledge.
The confusion underlines how Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 has caught Berlin on the back foot. Germany is starkly ill-equipped for military action, its army chief has said, despite having one of the biggest defence industries in the world, with 9.35 billion euros worth of weapons exports in 2021 according to government data.
Gepard tanks fire a burst of 35 mm shots that form a cloud in the air to stop an incoming aircraft. Germany no longer uses them and has scant stocks of ammunition, which needs to be manufactured specially.
Supplying the weapons to Ukraine "only makes sense when there is the ammunition to go with it - that was clear to everyone right from the start," an industry source told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity because the topic is sensitive.
Asked to comment on the lack of ammunition, a defence ministry spokesperson said the government was giving support where support was possible. On May 20, Berlin said it had found ammunition and would send the tanks. Asked how it had found enough ammunition, the ministry did not respond.
Hours after Moscow launched what it calls a "special military operation" on Feb. 24, the chief of the German army said on LinkedIn he was "fed up" with Germany's neglect of the military - and that the army was "more or less empty-handed." To fix that, on Feb. 27 Chancellor Olaf Scholz launched his turning-point or 'zeitenwende,' pledging a 100 billion euro ($107 billion) special fund for defence.
But rather than a spontaneous response to the Ukraine invasion, defence sources told Reuters this plan was actually picking up on a defence ministry proposal drawn up months earlier, for talks to form his coalition.
That document, classified as confidential and seen by Reuters, said the army, the Bundeswehr, would need some 102 billion euros to guarantee funding for major defence projects by 2030, and proposed a special fund outside the normal budget.
The plan was not included in the December 2021 coalition treaty. Germany's government did not respond to a query about why not.
Since promising the Gepard tanks, Berlin has pledged more heavy weapons to Ukraine. At home, it aims to use the special fund to boost defence spending over 4-5 years, bringing it to the 2% of economic output mandated by NATO. That would make Germany the world's third biggest military spender behind the United States and China, according to data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).
But its parliament has yet to pass the special fund.