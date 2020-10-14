WASHINGTON • Health care again played a starring role in Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee as Democrats sought to highlight an issue they want voters to consider on Election Day.
During Wednesday’s hearing, Barrett maintained her view that it would be inappropriate to comment on the national health care law or other cases that may come before her as a justice. She also declined to say whether a president can pardon himself.
Takeaways from Day 3:
Filling a seat in time for ‘Obamacare’ case: Democrats noted that Trump has made clear he wishes to undo the Affordable Care Act, saying Trump and Senate Republicans are rushing to confirm Barrett so she can be seated in time to hear a case next month challenging that ‘Obamacare’ law.
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said there’s an “orange cloud” hanging over Barrett’s nomination — a political jab at Trump’s tan and a reference to the president’s oft-stated wish to overturn the law.
Barrett told senators she is not “hostile” to the law and promised to consider all arguments.
Republicans played down the threat to the health law posed by the court case. “This hearing has been more about Obamacare than it has you,’’ the committee chairman, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told Barrett. He added: “Obamacare is on the ballot’’ next month.
Still, Graham and other Republicans stressed that even if parts of the law were struck down, important aspects such as coverage for preexisting conditions could still be preserved, under a concept known as severability.
Barrett agreed, saying, “The presumption is always in favor of severability.’’
No one is above the law: On another issue where Trump’s views and tweets are well-known, Barrett declined to say whether a president can pardon himself. But she said no one is above the law.
Under questioning from Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., Barrett said the question of a self-pardon has never come before the court. “That question may or may not arise, but it is one that calls for a legal analysis of what the scope of the pardon power is,’’ Barrett said. She said offering an opinion now ”would be opining on an open question ... it’s not one in which I can offer a view.’’
Multiple investigations are looking into Trump’s taxes, his businesses and his associates, and he has said he has “an absolute right” to pardon himself.
No preview of judicial views: For the second straight day, Barrett repeatedly declined to give her personal views, or to preview how she might rule, on issues that could become before the court. Like other court nominees, Barrett said she was prohibited from expressing those opinions by “canons of judicial conduct.”
Barrett said she could not give an opinion on whether she would withdraw from any election-related litigation involving Trump. He said when he nominated her he wanted the full nine justices in place before any possible election decisions.
Barrett also said she can’t express a view on climate change because it is a “very contentious matter of public policy.” Under questioning from Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., the party’s vice presidential nominee, Barrett called climate change “politically controversial,” adding that discussion of the issue is “inconsistent with the judicial role as I have explained.’’