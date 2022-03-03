FILE — Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., of the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, testify before the House Rules Committee at the Capitol in Washington, Dec. 14, 2021. The House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol previewed some of their findings in a federal court filing on Wednesday – and lawmakers on the committee said for the first time that they have enough evidence to suggest Trump committed crimes. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)