Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy late. High around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.