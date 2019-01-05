A 33-year-old was arrested Friday afternoon after Colorado Springs police discovered evidence that he was attempting to pimp women via Facebook.
Ronald Davis, known also as Aquarius, was arrested on suspicion of attempted pimping, keeping a place of prostitution and attempted pandering.
In the Facebook messages uncovered by police, Davis told a woman that he would arrange sex for her and others, police said. He added that he would take a fee for his service.
Police issued his warrant Dec. 21. He is being held at the El Paso County jail on a $3,000 bond, according to jail records.