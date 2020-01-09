CHICAGO • Authorities Thursday were on the hunt for coyotes in downtown Chicago after two reported attacks, including one where passersby said they had to pull a wild canine off of a 6-year-old boy who was bitten in the head.
The reported attacks come amid an increase in sightings of coyotes in the nation’s third-largest city.
Neither the boy nor a man who showed up at a hospital with what he said was a coyote bite suffered life-threatening injuries.
Officials were confident the animal who attacked the boy was a coyote, based on witness interviews, Kelley Gandurski, executive director of the Chicago Animal Care and Control, told reporters Wednesday afternoon.
If true, it would mark the first time in the state that a coyote has attacked a human, according to a wildlife biologist with the Urban Coyote Research Project.
According to Gandurski, the child was attacked Wednesday while outside the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum in Lincoln Park, and a man walked into a hospital and said a coyote had bitten him.