What reportedly started as a domestic disturbance ended in a deadly standoff in northwest Colorado Springs, according to Colorado Springs police.
The incident started on Saturday at about 5 p.m. off Garden of the Gods Road just west of Interstate 25.
Police stated there was a person reportedly armed with a knife and another person armed with a gun involved in a disturbance. When police arrived on scene, one of the people involved went inside a building and refused to come our.
Lt. Jon Koch told 11 News reporters on scene there was a woman and child in the home at the start of the disturbance. Both made it out safely.
Just after 9 p.m. what sounded like gunshots could be heard. Police confirmed officers did fire their weapons and no officers were injured. The suspect was killed. It isn't clear if the suspect also fired shots.
Read this story at kktv.com