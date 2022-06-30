A suspect involved in a carjacking in north Colorado Springs early Thursday morning is still at large, according to police.
Just before 3 a.m., police responded to the area of the intersection of Centennial Boulevard. and Chuck Wagon Road for a reported carjacking.
The suspect allegedly took the vehicle at gunpoint, then fled the scene and continued to drive erratically, a police traffic unit said.
The traffic unit requested assistance in attempting a traffic stop, but the suspect reportedly did not stop for police patrol units. Police pursued the suspect from the intersection of Ranch Lane and Union Boulevard to the intersection of Union and Montebello Drive, then found the stolen vehicle on Avalanche Point.
The vehicle was returned to the owner.
