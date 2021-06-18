A 21-year-old man was arrested in connection to a bomb threat that forced residents in a Lorson Ranch neighborhood to evacuate from their homes for about three hours Friday night, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.
Anderson Lee Aldrich was arrested after deputies responded to a report of a bomb threat from Aldrich's mother, who said her son had made threats with a homemade bomb, several weapons, and ammunition, and that she didn't know where he was, El Paso County Sheriff's office spokeswoman Deborah Mynatt said in a press release.
Around 4:40 p.m., deputies evacuated an area encompassing a quarter-mile radius around the 6300 block of Pilgrimage Road, which was roughly a mile from the address they responded to, after they made contact with Aldrich and he refused to comply with deputies' orders.
Eventually, negotiators were able to get Aldrich to come out of the house he was in, and deputies took him into custody.
The sheriff's office said Aldrich is accused of two counts of felony menacing three counts of first-degree kidnapping.
At about 8:07 p.m., the sheriff's office tweeted that the area was safe, and residents were free to return to their homes.
