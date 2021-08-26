Authorities on Thursday captured a suspect in a 2020 shooting that killed a Colorado Springs mother of three, over a year after her death.

Few details were available on the capture of Billy Torrez, Jr., but El Paso County records indicated that he’d been detained on an arrest warrant.

Police originally obtained that warrant in March and said Torrez was a suspect in the death of Samantha Morgan.

In June, Torrez was a Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers featured fugitive. He was was wanted on suspicion of first-degree murder, along with several other crimes.

On May 29, 2020, Morgan was shot in a parking lot near 4600 Hinsdale Way. She later succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital.

Morgan was a mother of three.

"She was very passionate about music, as it inspired her and her everyday life," family members wrote in her obituary. "She loved to hang out with her friends, and she was always there when a friend was in need."

