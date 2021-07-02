The suspect and victim from an apparent murder-suicide early this week in Falcon have been identified by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
Christopher Ealey, 50, killed Nubia Rodriguez, 45, on Monday before killing himself, the Sheriff's Office said. The coroner's office will officially determine the manners of death for both.
Sheriff's deputies found the two dead Monday morning when they responded to an emergency call at the 11000 block of Rodez Grove.
The Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information about this case to call 719-520-6666.