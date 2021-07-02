Nubia Rodriguez

Nubia Rodriguez, courtesy of her friends and family.

 EVAN OCHSNER evan.ochsner@gazette.com

The suspect and victim from an apparent murder-suicide early this week in Falcon have been identified by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. 

Christopher Ealey, 50, killed Nubia Rodriguez, 45, on Monday before killing himself, the Sheriff's Office said. The coroner's office will officially determine the manners of death for both. 

Sheriff's deputies found the two dead Monday morning when they responded to an emergency call at the 11000 block of Rodez Grove. 

The Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information about this case to call 719-520-6666.

Reporter

Evan covers justice and public safety for The Gazette. He is a Colorado Springs native.

Load comments