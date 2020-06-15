Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph, becoming N and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph, becoming N and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.