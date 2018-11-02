WASHINGTON • The Supreme Court refused Friday to delay an upcoming trial in which a number of states and civil rights organizations allege there was an improper political motive in Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross' decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census.
The trial is scheduled to begin Monday in New York.
Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito Jr. and Neil Gorsuch said they would have granted the Trump administration's request to delay the trial. It is unclear how the other six voted because justices are not required to publish their votes in such procedures. But at least five of the six were unwilling to block the trial.
The administration has been to the high court several times in an attempt to keep the challengers from questioning Ross and other administration officials about their motivations in adding the question.
Challengers to the citizenship question cheered the court's refusal to do so.
"DOJ has tried every trick in the book (and then some) to block this case — and failed every time," Amy Spitalnick, a spokeswoman for New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood said in a statement. "You really have to wonder what they're trying to hide."
Democratic lawmakers and immigrant rights groups have blasted the idea of adding the citizenship question. They contend that it will make immigrants and their families less likely to fill out the form, leading to a more costly and less accurate census.
Six former census directors and a Census Bureau internal analyst also have said the question would harm the count.