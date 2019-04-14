Traffic cone
7:07 p.m. 

Gazette news partner KKTV reports that the crash on Milton E. Proby is a single car rollover crash. One woman has been seriously injured.

7:04 p.m.

A woman's leg was pinned by a rolling vehicle on Lockhaven Drive, according to Colorado Springs firefighters. Previously, firefighters had incorrectly reported that one person was trapped in a rollover crash. 

6:17 p.m. 

A "serious" crash has shut down eastbound lanes of Milton E. Proby Parkway between Academy Boulevard and and Hancock Expressway, according to Colorado Springs police. Police reported the crash on Twitter shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday. 

