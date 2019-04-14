The latest crash and traffic updates from the Pikes Peak region.
7:07 p.m.
Gazette news partner KKTV reports that the crash on Milton E. Proby is a single car rollover crash. One woman has been seriously injured.
HAPPENING NOW: All EB lanes of Milton Proby Parkway are CLOSED near Hancock due to a crash. Police tell me this was a single car rollover. A woman has serious injuries. Cause under investigation. @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/sVwQBYUfCh— Catherine Silver (@CatSilverTV) April 15, 2019
7:04 p.m.
A woman's leg was pinned by a rolling vehicle on Lockhaven Drive, according to Colorado Springs firefighters. Previously, firefighters had incorrectly reported that one person was trapped in a rollover crash.
6:17 p.m.
A "serious" crash has shut down eastbound lanes of Milton E. Proby Parkway between Academy Boulevard and and Hancock Expressway, according to Colorado Springs police. Police reported the crash on Twitter shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday.
