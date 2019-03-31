A serious injury crash involving a pedestrian has shut down both directions of traffic on South Academy Boulevard near Chelton Drive.
Police said a vehicle struck a woman at Pace Drive and Academy Boulevard shortly after 3 p.m. The crash is a possible hit-and-run, police are searching for the driver who hit the woman.
The woman is in serious, but stable condition and was transported to the hospital.
Northbound lanes of Academy Boulevard are closed at Chelton Road and Southbound lanes are closed at Verde Drive while police investigate.
