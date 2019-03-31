Traffic cone
3:40 p.m. 

A serious injury crash has shut down both directions of traffic on South Academy Boulevard. Northbound lanes are closed at Chelton Road and Southbound lanes are closed at Verde Drive.

The crash was reported at Pace Drive and Academy Boulevard shortly after 3 p.m. 

Police said the crash involves two cars, and one person has been transported to the hospital. 

