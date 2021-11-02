GLASGOW, Scotland • Leaders at the COP26 global climate conference pledged on Tuesday to stop deforestation by the end of the decade and cut emissions of the potent greenhouse gas methane to help slow climate change.
On the second day of the two-week summit in Glasgow, Scotland, wealthy nations took some overdue actions to provide long-promised financial help for the developing countries worst hit by global warming.
The United Nations conference aims to keep alive a receding target of capping temperatures at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels, to avert still greater damage than has already been caused by greenhouse gases.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, host of the event attended by almost 200 countries, said he welcomed the latest steps but urged caution.
“We must take care to guard against false hope and not to think in any way that the job is done, because it is not. There is still a very long way to go,” he told a news conference.
More than 100 countries joined a U.S.- and EU-led effort to cut emissions of methane 30% by 2030 from 2020 levels, potentially a step in stemming the overheating of the planet.
U.S. President Joe Biden chided Chinese President Xi Jinping for his decision not to attend in person.
“It’s been a big mistake, quite frankly, for China — with respect to China not showing up,” Biden said at a news conference.
“The rest of the world is gonna look to China and say what value added are they providing? And they’ve lost the ability to influence people around the world and all the people here at COP, the same way I would argue with regard to Russia.”
China said Xi had not been given an opportunity to deliver a video address, and had to send a written response instead. Xi offered no additional pledges.
China was represented in Glasgow by its chief climate negotiator Xie Zhenhua, who said in remarks to reporters on Tuesday that “five years were wasted” because Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the Paris Agreement and it was time to “work harder and catch up”.
Leaders of developing countries most at risk from the effects of climate change, such as heatwaves, droughts, storms and flooding, told delegates the stakes could not be higher.
“Let’s work for the survival of ours and all species. Let’s not choose extinction,” said Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Keith Rowley.
The Global Methane Pledge, launched on Tuesday after being announced in September with just a few signatories, now covers countries representing nearly half of global methane emissions and 70% of global GDP, Biden said.
Methane is more short-lived in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide but 80 times more potent in warming the planet.
Cutting emissions of the gas, estimated to have accounted for 30% of global warming since pre-industrial times, is one of the most effective ways of slowing climate change.
Among the signatories is Brazil — one of the five biggest emitters of methane, generated in cows’ digestive systems, in landfill waste and in oil and gas production.
Three others — China, Russia and India — have not signed up, while Australia has said it will not back the pledge.