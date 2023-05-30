For the miners who sought to tame Colorado’s mountains, the road wasn’t easy. As is evident from some of the wicked paths blazed in those days, riddled with boulders, creek crossings, narrow passages and steep drop-offs.

These are the hair-raising, bone-rattling trails attempted today by brave souls in Jeeps and ATVs.

Alpine Loop

With portals in Lake City, Ouray and Silverton, the rough, 63-mile circuit accesses some of the state’s most awe-inspiring beauty. Venturing to the two highest branches — Engineer and Cinnamon passes above 12,000 feet — will require the proper vehicle and skill set.

Imogene Pass

It’s commonly recommended to travel from Telluride, starting up Tomboy Road, namesake for the abandoned town site you’ll reach after a tight, steep and twisting ascent on the side of an unforgiving canyon. The pass tops out above 13,000 feet, then descends to Ouray.

Lake Como Road

Take it from this 2022 headline: “Fatal rollover crash occurs on Colorado’s ‘most rugged’ road.” That’s the reputation of this savage stretch, rising over rock walls and talus fields in the Sangre de Cristo mountains. Drivers are known to dare with specialized crawlers.

Pearl Pass

The challenging trail rumbles over rock fields and shelves for about 22 miles between Crested Butte and Aspen. Be advised: Conditions are worsened in heavy snow years, with the top sometimes blocked through the summer. Be ready to share the road with mountain bikers.

Schofield Pass

It’s a tale of two sides. From Marble, it’s a much easier proposition en route to the much-photographed Crystal Mill. From there, onward to Crested Butte, it is a flat-out dangerous trek through the Devil’s Punch Bowl, notorious for claiming man and machine.

Tincup Pass

The trail travels about 13 miles between once-booming mining towns gone silent: Tincup and St. Elmo. Their relics remain nestled high on the range beyond Buena Vista, with the paved Cottonwood Pass and Taylor Reservoir serving as a scenic entry.