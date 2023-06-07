Rock climbing has become a talent honed inside a gym. But it’s the outdoor walls for which Colorado is known. Near Cañon City, Shelf Road is but one of the state’s premier areas. Here’s a look at others:

Black Canyon of the Gunnison

“The Black” is an ominous, fitting title for a guidebook to this imposing, vertical landscape in southwest Colorado. The book also details a history of bold, bar-setting ascents at the national park, which requires permits. Suffice to say: This is true adventure climbing for experts only.

Boulder Canyon

In Boulder, the Flatirons command the view, while Eldorado Canyon is another realm calling to climbers. But generations have cut their teeth on this approachable canyon. Animal World is known as a playground for climbers working their way up to some of the iconic cracks on Elephant Buttress.

Clear Creek Canyon

West of Golden, the canyon differentiates itself from Boulder with varied rock types, some of them crumbly. Similar is the accessibility and mix of sport and trad climbs. And, as in other areas, there is a long-held ethic when it comes to bolting routes and leaving others wild.

Independence Pass

Regulars know it simply as the Pass. As soon as snow clears and Colorado 82 between Twin Lakes and Aspen opens, they flock to the famed granite, which affords some bouldering opportunities at high altitude. Best known is Grotto Wall, among areas reached in the forest from pullouts.

Penitente Canyon

Once a place for reclusive Catholic monks, the San Luis Valley landmark is now a destination for sport climbers. Since the 1980s, the solid rock has become a smorgasbord of bolted routes. Adventurers should be aware of summer heat and rattlesnakes.

Rifle Mountain Park

“Most people are enchanted by the canyon’s beauty on first contact,” reads a description from Rifle Climbers’ Coalition. If those people don’t have what it takes, enchantment turns to terror. The canyon is world-renowned for its high concentration of high grades.