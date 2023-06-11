It is an easy town to locate, impossible to miss at the southernmost end of Interstate 25 in Colorado. Trinidad’s identity, however, is much harder to pinpoint.

Look around and you’ll see plenty of symbols of industries past and present. Walk up and down the red-brick Main Street, and you’ll come to understand a town built on mining. Yes, the coal boom built Trinidad — accompanied by the railroad boom that replaced the old Santa Fe Trail as the mode of transit.

But the trail is far from forgotten today. Trinidad was the crossroads for that pioneer path, representing both the promise and the pain of the broader West, the lives made and lost.

Ranching prevailed around here too. That was long before the modern economy turned its attention to recreational marijuana. Amid that industry’s proliferation around Colorado and across the state line in New Mexico, officials have spoken of yet another boom and bust.

And so here we are now in a town still colorful, still looking back but also looking forward. People are looking up — up to the high cliffs of Fishers Peak. After generations in private hands, Trinidad’s biggest, boldest landmark is finally public land. That’s a clear hint at a future of tourism. Take a closer look around:

Get cultured

Trinidad History Museum is the first stop for a deeper dive into the important events that shaped this region and state. You might go pay your respects at the Southern Colorado Coal Miners Memorial. You might also drive 15 minutes north to the Ludlow Massacre Site, marking a nightmare that changed labor in America.

Trinidad maintained faith, as beautifully displayed by Temple Aaron. The edifice of pink sandstone and cornices stands on a neighborhood hilltop, considered the oldest synagogue in Colorado. It was the design of a highly influential architect, Isaac Hamilton Rapp. His other grand works around town include Zion’s Lutheran Church and First Baptist Church.

Corazon Gallery is among stops on Main Street, lined by boutiques and shops celebrating the local flair. The A.R. Mitchell Museum of Western Art celebrates the captivating works of Arthur Roy Mitchell. And the Art Cartopia Museum celebrates a much different kind of creativity. Trust us, you haven’t seen vehicles like this.

Go play

Trinidad Lake is a great, often-missed oasis for fishing, boating and camping. Across the interstate is the new state park: Fishers Peak, where 13-plus miles of trail are making their summer debut. The scenic network offers short and long outings — including a mountain bike-only downhill section called Poison Canyon.

Highway of Legends is a vastly underrated drive. You could make a full day of the 82 miles, stopping for photos at quaint towns, lakes and viewpoints. From Trinidad, the road peaks above 11,000 feet. Another drive to consider: south across the border to Raton, N.M. Sugarite Canyon State Park is another overlooked paradise of lakes, trails and mining history.

Grab a bite

Rino’s is the creation of a Trinidad native who left as a youngster with dreams of musical fame. He touched that fame. But eventually, Frank Cordova came home to open an Italian restaurant complete with singing waiters. You might catch him belting a number one night, still going strong in his 80s.

Nana and Nano’s Pasta House is another trusted name in Italian cuisine. They also offer quicker bites: sandwiches with carefully selected meats and cheeses.

Speaking of meats, Trinidad Smokehouse is the place. They’ve got you covered if you’re craving a burger or barbecue. If it’s pizza on your mind, Bella Luna is the spot.