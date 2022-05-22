Strater Hotel, Durango Since 1887, the Strater has been a sight to behold on the outside with those red walls and white trim and on the inside with equally detailed wallpaper and woodwork. Adding to the allure is Diamond Belle Saloon, a step back in time to the wild west.
The Cliff House at Pikes Peak, Manitou SpringsThe hotel was built in 1873, a few years before Colorado became a state. It has maintained its Victorian charm, including the rounded section that is the Katharine Lee Bates Room, fittingly facing the peak that inspired “America The Beautiful.”
The Broadmoor, Colorado SpringsThe Cliff House is too easily forgotten in the shadow of this world-famous marvel, envisioned by mining tycoon Spencer Penrose. Opened in 1918, the towering resort includes a spa, championship golf courses and guided excursions into the surrounding wilds.
The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa, DenverThis is the capital city’s grande dame, a historic landmark occupying a corner just a block from the tourist destination of 16th Street Mall. Afternoon tea is a tradition dating to 1892, when the hotel began hosting dignitaries.
The Stanley, Estes ParkOverlooking the town in its white, shimmering glory, the 113-year-old Stanley is known widely as the inspiration for Stephen King’s “The Shining.” Lesser known is the hotel bar’s astounding assortment of whiskey.
Hotel Colorado, Glenwood SpringsAfter a while in Hotel Colorado, you’ll notice the teddy bears. Then you might learn about the origin story claimed here. Teddy Roosevelt was one president to stay here, near the Colorado River and across from the big hot springs pool.
Hotel Jerome, AspenAs silver was bringing Aspen to prominence in 1889, Hotel Jerome rose to represent the refined elegance that entrepreneur Jerome Wheeler foresaw of the town. The place would host miners, cowboys, 10th Mountain Division soldiers and local Hunter S. Thompson, who pitched anyone who would listen on his bid for sheriff.