Colorado’s highest peaks draw plenty of attention and plenty of crowds, while down below some of the state’s most pristine, unspoiled nature affords true, splendid solitude.
While big-mountain climbers track their rewards by miles and elevation, the rewards for wilderness goers are immeasurable — except, perhaps, by days on the trail.
Here’s a look at some of the state’s designated areas:
Lost Creek Wilderness
This mosaic of curious rocks, plateaus and mixed forests sprawls across 120,000 acres only 50 miles from Colorado Springs and Denver. Take it from Gerry Roach, often called the grandfather of the fourteeners for his preeminent guide: “This special place is gentle to the mind and soul,” he wrote in his book on Lost Creek. A typical launch point is Goose Creek trailhead.
Mount Evans Wilderness
This is an ideal getaway for Denverites, who reach it by the famous road leading to the 14,000-foot centerpiece. There’s a good chance they spot their first wildlife on the drive up: the bighorn sheep known to roam this land. From the parking lot near Echo Lake, a popular introduction is the journey to Chicago Lakes, done in a hard day or overnight.
Eagles Nest Wilderness
To dodge the crowds of Colorado’s central mountains, one must embark deeper. Enter Eagles Nest, treasured for its easy access yet seemingly limitless possibilities, a wonderland of lakes and meadows guarded by the imposing Gore Range. In Frisco, the North Tenmile Creek trailhead is off Interstate 70. Another portal is at the end of Heeney Road near Silverthorne.
Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness
Management has changed here in recent years, a result of this dreamscape captivating Coloradans and visitors from afar. It seems Four Pass Loop will be the next hot spot subject to advanced permits. Don’t expect to be alone on that marvelous, multi-day tour, but do expect to be blown away by the Elk Mountains and waves of wildflowers.
Flat Tops Wilderness
An iconic representative of the wilderness is Trappers Lake. It is regarded as the birthplace for the 1964 Wilderness Act, the place where Arthur Carhart was inspired to write a memo regarding areas “where man himself is a visitor who does not remain.” Framed by the tabletop summits, Trappers Lake glistens in a remote pocket of the northwest high country.
Weminuche Wilderness
At 500,000 acres, this is the state’s largest wilderness area. It’s a magical realm home to the headwaters of the Rio Grande and San Juan rivers, a showcase of southwest Colorado’s austere beauty. The jagged aesthetics include Mount. Eolus and Sunlight and Windom peaks, all of which can be reached from Chicago Basin, a popular, hike-to base camp.