Deerfield Hills Spray Ground

Deerfield Hills Spray Ground

 City Communications

It's hot out there! Time to cool off in one of the many local water recreation spots Colorado Springs has to offer this summer:

Deerfield Hills Spray Ground — More than 50 individual spray nozzles and 16 water spray features at the Deerfield Hills Community Center southeast Colorado Springs. Operating hours are 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Wednesdays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every other day. Deerfield also has sport courts, fields and a playground.

090720-news-heat 1.jpg

The heat record fell on Sunday with a temperature of 97 degrees for Colorado Springs. Emily Hudson, 5, was beating the heat on Sunday at the spray ground at Deerfield Hills Community Center on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. All city pools and spray grounds were set to have their last day on Labor Day. The heat wave will continue on Monday, but predictions are that Summer will come to an abrupt halt on Tuesday with a forecast of snow. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

The Watering Hole at Venezia Park — More than a dozen water features that are directly adjacent to an award-winning playground and sports fields, courts and trails at John Venezia Community Park in northeast Colorado Springs. Daily operating hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

life-EndoftheYear-Chancey 44.jpg

Annette Biek, 4, plays in water fountains at the splash pad at John Venezia Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday, June 27, 2020. For COVID-19 safety measures the spray breaks occur every hour for 30 minutes while staff disinfects the area.(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
These campgrounds are worth a reservation around Colorado

Downtown Colorado Springs fountains — Julie Penrose Fountain is a free splash fountain in America the Beautiful Park downtown operates daily from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Uncle Wilber Fountain is another downtown fountain in Acacia Park that is open from noon-6 p.m. every day.

122721-news-jerilee-faves 71.JPG

All Amelia Young and Nico Para needed was a little bit of water to cool off and splash at the Julie Penrose Fountain on Thursday, June 17, 2021. The fountain had been running earlier, but was shut down because of nearby thunder. Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

Aga Park Splash Pad — This splash pad features areas for families, including aqua jumpers, animal-themed cannons, whale spray, dumping coconuts, a water tunnel and tidal buckets in Fountain. Open daily and free.

Colorado Springs weather: More record-breaking temps prompt fire danger

Monument Valley and Wilson Ranch Pools — Outdoor pools jointly operated by the city and YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region. Open to members of the public with a day pass and YMCA members. Both pools are open daily 10 a.m.-6 p.m., with exception: Monument Valley is open noon-6 p.m. on Sundays.

Monument Valley Pool

Monument Valley Pool 

Prospect Lake at Memorial Park — Fishing, paddle boarding, swimming and motorized use are all options for a day at Prospect Lake in Memorial Park. There are designated, free swim days on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, but no lifeguards on duty, so swimming is at your own risk. Permits are required for fishing and boating. Paddleboards are available for rent. There is also a 1.25-mile paved trail around the lake, lakeside fitness stations, two playgrounds, several sports fields and courts, a skate park and the newly renovated Eni R Jasperson Beach House.

072021-news-beachhouse 196.jpg

Four-year-old George Mazal does a “cannonball” into Prospect Lake while swimming with his mom, Amanda Mazal, at the newly revamped beach area and beach house on Monday, July 19, 2021. After being closed for 2 years, the Eni R. Jaspersen Beach House at Prospect Lake in Memorial Park will have a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. Renovations on the historical nearly 80-year-old building started in 2019. The ribbon cutting is open to the public and will include marshmallow roasting. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette
Happy Trails: You might find yourself alone at this open space south of Colorado Springs

Quail Lake — Quail Lake offers fishing, nonmotorized boating and paddle boarding in southwest Colorado Springs. Swimming is not allowed. Permits are required for fishing and any type of watercraft usage, motorized and nonmotorized. There is a 1-mile fitness trail around the lake, a playground, picnic tables and volleyball and basketball courts.

010422-hw-dogs 01.JPG

Dog runner Joseph Dellinger at work with husky dog clients at Quail Lake late last month. Dellinger spends his days running — and sometimes walking — dogs to keep them active, healthy and happy.

Tags

Load comments