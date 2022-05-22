Long after their heydays, several mines in Colorado carry on as tourist destinations. And in parks and streams, gold still awaits seekers with the hand tools and know-how. If digging and panning, be aware that some locations require permits.
Here are options to relive that hard-knock era:
Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine, Cripple Creek It’s no longer Pikes Peak or bust in Cripple Creek — unless you’re referencing the slots — but this 1,000-foot vertical shaft still drops to the once-rich underbelly. The mine is named for the first woman to strike a claim in the gold camp.
Hidee Gold Mine, Central CityNo luck at the casinos? No problem. Just head over to this tour and chip away at the gold veins and then go panning. Keep what you find. The Hidee sits along what was once proclaimed “the richest square mile on Earth.”
Argo Mill and Tunnel, Idaho Springs The mill represents what was once considered a state-of-the-art facility, advancing the ways of extraction at the mouth of the tunnel. You’ve surely seen the red facade on a hillside along Interstate 70. Now get a closer look at the original worksite, equipment and cavernous portal.
Phoenix Gold Mine, Idaho Springs This has been a working mine in recent years, owned and operated by a man whose family goes three generations back in mining — back to the heyday of the Wild West. Walk 500 feet through the gold-laden tunnel and hear tales of adventure and misadventure. You might hear something else peculiar as the mine has a paranormal reputation.
Country Boy Mine, Breckenridge The mine has known many lives over 135 years. Gold and silver in the 1880s and ‘90s. Lead and zinc during the world wars. And now tourists. A headlamp lights the way 1,000 feet into the mine. Kids also will love the separate treasure hunt, as well as the burros.
Bachelor Syracuse Mine, Ouray You won’t end up like the three owners who went into the mine and came out with $250,000 in 1890s money. But you’ll come out with memories. Put on your hard hat and proceed 1,500 feet into Gold Mountain on a guided tour in which you’ll learn triumphs and trials of the past. There is also panning at a nearby stream.
Old Hundred Gold Mine, Silverton The thinking is the original owners of the mine, German brothers, named it for the “Old Hundredth” hymn. “Praise God, from whom all blessings flow,” it goes. The gold flowed, all right. Still does. Guests embark into the heart of Galena Mountain to see old tools and machines in action on the walls still bearing gold.
Clear Creek Canyon Park Just west of Denver, this park serves as a close, accessible bet for panning. They know late summer is typically best, when flows are lower. Jefferson County officials have posted signs for permissible areas along the creek.
Fairplay Prospecting Park At the center of Colorado’s early gold rush, this town owns a short, shimmering stretch of stream. Enthusiasts have tested their luck at the park along Platte Drive, south of the U.S. 285 and Colorado 9 intersection.
Cache Creek This has been a favorite for seasoned prospectors desiring a more wild environment. The Bureau of Land Management controls the site between Leadville and Buena Vista. It’s along Lost Canyon Road off U.S. 24.