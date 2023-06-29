Reservoirs are synonymous with Colorado’s state parks. It’s no wonder the government would seek to preserve those precious waters. But not to be overlooked are the geologic wonders at the center of some parks.

Eldorado Canyon

In the sun, the canyon’s conglomerate sandstone shines gold, suggesting the glory climbers have sought for many decades here outside Boulder. The routes are some of the most cherished in all of Colorado. But you don’t have to be a climber to enjoy the vertical dreamscape. You can’t go wrong with the Eldorado Canyon, Rattlesnake Gulch and Crescent Meadows trails.

Castlewood Canyon

History knows this as “the paradise on the prairie,” for a reservoir built in 1890 for families in the countryside between Denver and Colorado Springs. The walls that infamously broke in 1933 are still on display. But those aren’t the walls of greatest intrigue. That would be the walls of much deeper time, including the layer of Dawson Arkose that forms a surprise mosaic.

Cheyenne Mountain

After Pikes Peak, the granite-pocked face of Cheyenne Mountain is the next best head-turner around Colorado Springs. And it is best showcased at its namesake state park. The hulking mountain commands envy from 21 trails, which includes the grueling Dixon Trail toward the summit. You and your party might opt to rest at the campground or one of the two cabins.

Lory

Arthur’s Rock is one of Fort Collins’ most recognizable promontories, a granite bulge above the trees. It’s the centerpiece of this state park on the west side of Horsetooth Reservoir. The summit is popularly reached via a trail that ends with a brief scramble to the panoramic view. The rock can be admired from much of the 26-mile trail network.

Roxborough

This is a geologic wonderland right in Littleton’s backyard, a not-so-distant sibling of Garden of the Gods. The red sandstone decorates flower-spotted meadows, with trails such as Fountain Valley and South Rim affording marvelous, up-close views. Carpenter Peak Trail leads to the park’s high point in a round trip touring 6 1/2 miles.

Staunton

Near Pine, this vast park of fragrant woods, stream-fed meadows and waterfalls is guarded by granite walls and spires. They emerged from a formation called Pikes Peak batholiths, formed as Earth’s crust was pushed up from its molten core. Among them is Lions Head and the outcrop enveloping perhaps the park’s greatest draw: Elk Falls.