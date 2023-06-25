From downtown Denver, the trip to Colorado’s western border along Interstate 70 takes 4 hours, 30 minutes, traveling roughly 280 miles of scenic mountain highway. One of the more trafficked thoroughfares in the state, there are plenty of worthwhile stops for tourists.

1. Coors, The BreweryLocated in Golden just west of the Mile High City, this brewery offers an insightful tour that shows beer lovers how macro-brewery operations are able to fill so many bottles and cans. Visitors are invited to taste several beverage varieties following the tour, but make sure there’s a designated driver for the group.

2. Genesee ParkHome to a historic bison herd with easy access to The Buffalo Bill Museum and Grave, Genesee Park boasts an impressive overlook. So pull off the interstate, shake out the legs and take in a “wild west” view.

3. Indian Hot SpringsFound in the mining town of Idaho Springs, Indian Hot Springs not only features a large mineral water swimming pool, but it’s also home to unique geothermal caves.

4. Georgetown Loop RailroadConsidered to be one of the most scenic train rides in the country, this narrow gauge railroad was one of the state’s first tourist attractions, traveling between charming Georgetown and the former silver mining camp of Silver Plume.

5. Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial TunnelWhile no stopping is allowed, passing through the 1.6-mile tunnel system is pretty spectacular in itself. Reaching an elevation of 11,158 feet, the tunnels are among the highest vehicular tunnels in the world and also stand as the highest point in the U.S. Interstate system.

6. Dillon ReservoirThis scenic stop is an ideal place to go kayaking with a mountainous backdrop. Reserve a rental and spend a few hours paddling around, hopping from island to island. Don’t forget the sunblock!

7. Dotsero CraterJust east of the picturesque Glenwood Canyon, Dotsero is home to a sage-covered pit measuring 2,460 feet wide and 250 feet deep, per the U.S. Geological Survey. Years ago, the crater’s depth might’ve been 1,300 feet, the USGS reports.

8. Hanging Lake

Make a point to visit one of Colorado’s most memorable destinations. Hanging Lake Trail leads hikers to a stunning waterfall scene. Be warned — the hike can be strenuous and a reservation is required.

9. Glenwood Springs

This mountain town is home to several family-friendly stops, including Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, Iron Mountain Hot Springs and Glenwood Hot Springs Resort. Plus, there are plenty of notable choices when it comes to restaurants.

10. Rifle Falls State ParkOne of the greenest spots in the state, Rifle Falls State Park is a welcome stop for visitors. A short walk on a flat path offers incredible views of a trio of 70-foot waterfalls.

11. Palisade Wine CountryThis Western Slope town boasts more than a dozen wineries, giving locals and visitors alike plenty of options from which to choose. Kick back and relax while enjoying a glass of Colorado wine, but make sure you’ve got a designated driver.

12. Colorado National MonumentEstablished in 1911, this monument features sheer-walled canyons and unique rock formations. They’re best seen via Rim Rock Drive, which winds along the side of a plateau.

13. Dinosaur Journey Museum

Go back in time — way back in time. This museum in Fruita offers a hands-on experience that’s all about dinosaurs. Examine real fossils, see a working paleontology laboratory and more.

14. ‘Welcome to Colorado’ signOnce you’ve reached the border with Utah, look for one of the classic “Welcome to Colorado” signs. There’s plenty of room to exit safely off the interstate and snap a picture to commemorate the epic road trip.