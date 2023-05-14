It’s important to be thoughtful when visiting natural spaces in order to protect the area for generations to come. Help preserve Colorado’s outdoors by adopting the seven principles provided by the Leave No Trace organization.

1. Be prepared: Always check the forecast, plan your route and be ready for emergencies before exploring natural areas. This can lower the risk of accidents and minimize damage to natural resources.

2. Travel, camp on durable surfaces: Always stay on the trail. Avoid damaging natural spaces by traveling on good surfaces. Rock, sand and gravel are durable surfaces that won’t be damaged easily.

3. Dispose of waste: Dig a six- to eight-inch hole to dispose of human waste. Make sure the hole is at least 200 feet from water, trail and campsites.

4. Leave what you find: Do not alter trails and campsites, carve into trees or take anything home. This will preserve the spots for future outdoor enthusiasts.

5. Minimize campfire damage: Never leave a fire unattended. Be sure to keep water and a shovel close in case of emergencies. To extinguish a fire, pour water on it and stir with shovel until it is cold.

6. Respect wildlife: Do not disturb wildlife and remember to only observe animals from safe distances. Properly store wildlife attractants such as food and fragrant lotions.

7. Be considerate: Keeping dogs on-leash, limiting excessive noise and practicing good trail etiquette are great ways to respect others while outdoors.