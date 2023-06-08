We all remember the tweet. In 2020, San Miguel Sheriff’s Office reported a “large boulder the size of a small boulder” blocking a highway — a viral post that made us laugh and reflect on our Colorado life.

Yes, rocks are common obstructions. Also, they can be the main attractions. As they are on these trails:

Paint Mines Interpretive Park

There is nothing quite like it in all of Colorado: on the plains of eastern El Paso County, a field of pillars and hoodoos, shaped as if by an array of Play-Doh.

Devil’s Causeway

The name should scare you. Stemming from Chinese Wall Trail in Flat Tops Wilderness, this rocky spine is irresistible for thrill seekers, who must walk carefully between drop-offs.

Horsetooth Rock

Perhaps Fort Collins’ most famous landmark, it’s the most-sought destination from Horsetooth Mountain Open Space. The trail leads 2 miles to the high rock.

Lost Creek Wilderness

This low-lying fantasy land of forest, stream-fed meadows and granite offers a great escape. Goose Creek trailhead is a common launch point for day trips.

Lumpy Ridge

Often lost in the scenic buffet that is Rocky Mountain National Park is this granite cluster coating the hills. You can better appreciate it on the namesake loop, which spans a strenuous 11 miles.

The Crags

These formations represent the quintessential nature of the Pikes Peak region, including its unique granite. That’s the reward at the end, overlooking mountains and valleys.

Rattlesnake Arches

Outside Grand Junction, this is considered the second most saturated collection of arches in the U.S. after a certain national park in Utah. You’ll either have to drive a rough track or hike a 15-mile round trip to visit.

Red Rock Canyon Open Space

While tourists fill Garden of the Gods, locals know this preserve of similar geology as their happy place. The short Contemplative Trail is a must-hike.

Rifle Arch

North of Rifle along Colorado 13 is a trailhead to prized scenery. The Grand Hogback trail network surrounds the centerpiece arch, which requires a steep but short hike.

Castle Rock

While viewed by all driving Interstate 25 between Denver and Colorado Springs, not very many pull off for the trail looping just beneath the massive block.