Pueblo — Colorado Square Dance Festival: June 14-15, Pueblo Convention Center, Pueblo.
Fort Morgan — Glenn Miller Swing Festival: Learn how to swing dance, live music and more. June 15, Fort Morgan City Park, Fort Morgan.
Denver — Colorado Burlesque Festival: July 11-13
Vail — International Dance Festival: Celebration featuring ballet, modern dance and other genres. July 26-Aug. 10, Vail; vaildance.org
Boulder — Frequent Flyers Aerials Dance Festival: Experience the joys of dancing in the air. July 28-Aug. 9, Boulder.
