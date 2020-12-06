After earning a bachelor’s degree in industrial microbiology, Medical Laboratory Technician graduate Sheila Gonzalez learned that serving as a microbiologist required certification.
Gonzalez entered an MLT program at another educational institution which, in June 2017, transferred the program to Pima Medical Institute. During her externship, Gonzalez got hired as a quality specialist for Infinity Laboratories’ microbiology department, a move that paid dividends for Gonzalez and her colleagues.
“It was the best thing that could have happened to me and my peers because PMI took us in and helped us finish what we started. PMI prepared me for my profession,” Gonzalez said.
PMI is a medical career college, dedicated to providing in-demand, hands-on education so students can thrive in their professions following graduation. PMI is unique from similar institutions in that it focuses on students and their success, a practice that earned the organization a place as one of the Gazette’s Best Workplaces for 2020.
It’s an honor PMI takes seriously as employees also figure heavily in the institute’s continued success. According to Campus Director Tara Dailey, the nearly 45 Colorado Springs campus staff are a vital ingredient to the operation.
“We were nominated by one of our employees, and then the entire team responded to several questions that went with the nomination. We are proud to say we’ve been named a winner of Best Workplaces since it began,” Dailey said.
While COVID-19 has affected many area businesses, PMI has been fortunate to experience little decline in student enrollment. “Because of the pandemic, students are currently experiencing a hybrid approach to their education, with lectures and theory happening online, and the hands-on experience here in the lab, in small groups,” Dailey said.
PMI has been serving the larger Colorado Springs market since 2002. The campus features advanced dental assisting and veterinary technician labs. PMI provides health care trained individuals, with a sharp focus on soft skills, to various medical facilities throughout Colorado Springs and the state.
Also, the company has many host sites for its clinical rotations, and businesses have been employing graduates for nearly two decades, Dailey said. From its faculty to its staff, PMI believes it has the best, team-centered, student-focused group that strives to provide a quality education and to assist students in achieving their success.
As a result, watching students change their lives every day is PMI’s greatest reward, Dailey said. “They come in looking to fulfill a purpose or a life-long dream, and graduate with a passion to serve our healthcare community,” Dailey said.
“We are an employee-owned company, and each of us holds our mission to heart. At PMI, we believe in being a true partner in our community. We are proud that many of our students are military members and spouses stationed in the area. You’ll truly feel like part of the PMI family at our campus.”