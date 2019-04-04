Here in the high desert, where the water is scarce and the air is dry, cactus and succulents are nature's decorations and favored houseplants and landscaping features.
Our trend has gone national.
"Over the past decade, horticultural and technological forces have collided to make succulents the unlikely heroes of modern gardening," wrote Alyssa Bereznak in a May 22, 2018, article "Consider the Cactus: How Succulents Took Over Instagram — and Then the World" for The Ringer.
This may explain the popularity of the Colorado Cactus and Succulent Society and its well-attended yearly Cactus Show & Sale. The 46th Annual Cactus Show & Sale is this weekend at the Summit Conference & Event Center in Aurora.
The show is the society's main fundraiser.
"It’s just a really cool place to get exposed to new and different kinds of plants. It funds our educational programs, which run once a month," said Sara Randall, president of the Colorado Cactus and Succulent Society.
The event was held at the Denver Botanic Gardens, but this year its larger venue provides 6,500 square feet of floor space to accommodate nearly 30 vendors and an expected 6,000 visitors over the weekend.
"There are thousands of plants to choose from, starting from about $4 and going up into the hundreds. If you’re a novice, the event is completely welcoming, and if you’re a collector we’ll have plants that interest you, too," Randall said. "We’ll have everything from starter popular varieties like aloes and hens and chicks to rarer types of succulents."
Potters will sell wares, too.
"We have a free potting service at the show. If you buy a plant and a pot, you can take them to our potters, and they'll do that for free and they’ll tell you how to care for your purchase," Randall said.
A team of professionals will judge 38 types of cactus, 45 kinds of succulents, collections and dish gardens. And a separate photo contest will be judged by photographer Dwight Davidson.
Education is part of the Society's mission, and workshops are included in the $5 admission price. The sale is free for CCSS members and children 12 and under.
"We have vendors present the workshops. They talk about topics such as what makes good soil, soil preparation, propagation — because succulents are for sharing — and a Cactus 101 class on cactus care," Randall said. "People are often surprised to learn there are 30 native plants in Colorado that can grow outside."
Check coloradocactus.org for an updated workshop schedule.
Dianne and Scott Carnahan of Colorado Springs have been volunteering at the sale since about 2003. Scott helps to pot purchased plants, and Dianne works the cash register. She said she first learned about the society and its cactus sale in 2002, when she read about it in The Gazette.
"It’s a wonderful show. You won’t forget it. There are so many plants there," said Carnahan, who has a large outdoor container garden of cactus and succulents in her yard.
She advised going Saturday if you're looking to buy a specific type of plant, but consider going Sunday to avoid the crowds.
"Sunday's a good day to go if you want to take time to stop and lollygag. It's less crowded. But if you know cactus well and know what kind of plants you want, Saturday morning is better. However, sometimes it’s up to an hour that you have to wait in line to check out," she said.
A benefit to buying plants at the sale is that vendors will share tips on how to keep them alive and well.
"All of our plant growers and members have a wealth of knowledge and advice to share," Randall said. "Many have been growing cactus and succulents for more than 30 years."
For information about how to become a CCSS member ($20 per individual) or industry partner ($100), visit the website. Members have access to cactus and succulent gardening opportunities, garden tours, field trips and workshops, growing help and advice, meetings and new and unusual plants.
"One of the things I like best about our Cactus Society is the intergenerational relationships that form within the members. Typically, plant societies have older, often retired members. And since 2014, the Cactus Society has been making a concerted effort to engage younger cactophiles. Plant societies are great opportunities for people who might not normally cross paths to become good friends and mentors," Randall said.
