PARIS • Another COVID-19 problem that the U.N. is trying to solve: how to help more than 300,000 merchant mariners who are trapped at sea because of coronavirus restrictions.
Describing the mounting desperation of seafarers who have been afloat for a year or more, Captain Hedi Marzougui pleaded their case Thursday at a meeting with shipping executives and government officials on the sidelines of this week’s U.N. General Assembly.
As the pandemic washed over the world and made shipping crews unwelcome in many ports, he said, “We received very limited information, and it became increasingly difficult to get vital supplies and technical support.
Nations changed regulations on a daily, if not hourly, basis.”
Several months later, many borders remain closed and flights are rare, complicating efforts to bring in replacement crews for those stuck at sea and forcing their employers to keep extending their contracts. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres joined shipping companies, trade unions and maritime organizations in urging governments to recognize merchant crews as essential workers and allow them to travel more freely.
With more than 80% of global trade by volume transported by sea, the world’s 2 million merchant seafarers play a vital role.
Merchant ship crews are used to long stretches away from home, but as virus infections and restrictions spread early this year, anxiety mounted along with the uncertainty, Marzougui said.
“Not knowing when or if we would be returning home put severe mental strain on my crew and myself,” he said.
The Tunisian-born captain spent an extra three months at sea and finally made it home to his family in Florida in late May.
But more than 300,000 mariners are still stranded, waiting for replacement crews.